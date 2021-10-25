FOOTBALL
Pac-12 honors three Oregon State players — Oregon State’s 42-34 win over Utah was enhanced Monday when the Pac-12 honored three Beavers among its players of the week. Weekly conference honors for Oregon State went to running back B.J. Baylor for offense, Luke Musgrave for special teams and Nous Keobounnam for offensive line. It is the first time in 15 years the Beavers landed three players on the weekly conference honors. Baylor earned his second weekly offense award this season. Against Utah, the OSU fifth-year junior ran for 152 yards and a touchdown. Baylor leads the Pac-12 with 830 rushing yards. Musgrave’s big contribution was a blocked punt for a touchdown during the third quarter that gave OSU a 28-24 lead. Musgrave blocked the punt, then picked up the loose ball and ran 27 yards for a touchdown. It was the first career touchdown for the third-year sophomore tight end from Bend. Keobounnam, OSU’s sixth-year right guard, played a key role in the Beavers running for 260 yards against Utah.
UO's Thibodeaux earns Pac-12 honors, Sewell repeats as freshman of the week — Kayvon Thibodeaux earned multiple Pac-12 honors and Noah Sewell repeated as conference freshman of the week for their play in Oregon’s win at UCLA. The Ducks edge rusher, who had nine tackles, with 4.5 for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in the 34-31 win, was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week and defensive lineman of the week. Thibodeaux is the third different UO player to be named conference defensive player of the week this season and the first UO defensive lineman to win the honor since Nick Reed in 2007. Sewell had nine tackles with one for loss and a pass breakup.
Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss — Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury, who also was fired. The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kingsbury.
BASKETBALL
UO women’s basketball’s Te-Hina Paopao named to Nancy Lieberman Award watch list — Oregon’s Te-Hina Paopao was named to the preseason watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award. Paopao, who averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last season, is among 20 players on the list for the award, presented annually the nation’s best point guard. An all-Pac-12 honoree as a true freshman, Paopao led all freshmen nationally and was fourth in the Pac-12 with a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio. The candidate list, which can change throughout the season, will be narrowed to 10 players in mid-February. Five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March.
BASEBALL
Oliver Marmol takes over as St. Louis Cardinals manager — As Oliver Marmol transitioned into a coaching career with the St. Louis Cardinals, it became clear he had the potential to become a big league manager one day. That day has arrived — a little earlier than expected. The 35-year-old Marmol was promoted from bench coach to the majors' youngest manager on Monday, taking over the Cardinals almost two weeks after Mike Shildt was fired in a surprise move by one of baseball's most stable franchises. Marmol is the team's youngest manager since Marty Marion at age 34 in 1951. Marmol, a New Jersey native who traces his lineage to the Dominican Republic, also becomes the franchise's second minority manager.
