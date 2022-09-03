Lucy Li follows through on her tee-shot on the second hole during the third round of the Dana Classic Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. Li had a one-shot lead after a 4-under 67.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Lexi Thompson waves to the gallery after finishing the third round of the Dana Classic Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Caroline Masson reacts to a missed birdie putt on the first hole during the third round of the Dana Classic Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after clocking the fastest time in Saturday's qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands.
Lucy Li has one-shot lead in LPGA’s Dana Open — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio, when she responded with six birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the round for a 65, while Caroline Masson of Germany also had a 65. They were one shot behind. Seven other players were three shots back, including Lydia Ko, a two-time tournament winner who had the low round of the day at 64. “I was probably a little nervous. It wasn’t anything crazy, but haven’t felt nervous in a long time,” Li said. “Actually making those bogeys might have helped a little, just getting that out of the way and knowing that I could just freewheel it out there a little.” Li was at 14-under 199.
MOTOR SPORTS
Team Penske 1-2-3 in qualifying for IndyCar race in Portland — Team Penske powered its way around Portland International Raceway on Saturday in a 1-2-3 qualifying sweep that poised the IndyCar championship leaders for a big swing against Ganassi in the title fight. Scott McLaughlin won the pole — his third of the season — and picked up a point for that to help his long shot title chances. McLaughlin goes into Sunday’s race ranked sixth in the standings, 53 points behind Penske teammate and IndyCar points leader Will Power.“We know the rules. We’re Team Penske drivers,” McLaughlin said. “We know what we need to do when we get employed: When the team wins, we all win. And for me, until I’m mathematically out of it, I want to keep going hard and keep trying to win races.” Josef Newgarden, who trails Power by three points with two races remaining in the IndyCar season, qualified second. But he’ll serve a six-spot grid penalty at the start of Sunday’s race for an engine change. All three Penske drivers are among the seven still mathematically eligible to win the championship. The lead has changed hands seven times this season and the three points that separate Power and Newgarden is the closest margin with two races remaining since 2008. The 43 points separating the top five drivers is the tightest title chase since 2003, when 41 points separated the top five.
Verstappen claims pole for F1 Dutch Grand Prix; fans’ use of flare pauses qualifying — Max Verstappen produced a brilliant final lap to take pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix just ahead of Charles Leclerc. The Red Bull driver edged Leclerc’s Ferrari by just .021 seconds on Saturday to huge roars from Verstappen’s Orange Army of fans. But the session was interrupted earlier when a flare was thrown onto the track. Governing body FIA said the culprit was removed from the stands by security. “It’s just very silly to do. I mean, to hold flares it’s nice but there’s a limit to how much. But to throw it on the track is just stupid,” Verstappen said. “Just don’t do that, it’s no good for anyone. You get thrown out so you can’t see the race and for us the session is stopped because it’s dangerous when there’s stuff on the track.”
