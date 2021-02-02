FOOTBALL
Chiefs’ Mahomes says injured toe close to 100% — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played pretty well in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 23 despite the effects of a turf toe injury on his left foot that was black and blue after he hurt it the previous week. Tuesday, Mahomes said the injury should be of little concern for Sunday’s Super Bowl. “It’s pretty close to 100%,” he said. Mahomes hurt the toe in the Jan. 17 division playoff game against Cleveland. Later in the same game, he took a big hit that sent him to the sidelines and landed him in concussion protocol.
GOLF
Golf governing bodies start to reveal plans to curb distance — Nearly a year after the “Distance Insights Project” declared that golfers are hitting the ball farther than ever, the game’s two governing bodies on Tuesday announced three proposed changes to equipment and testing standards. One of the proposed changes includes a local rule that could limit the length of the shaft to no more than 46 inches, down from 48 inches. The USGA and R&A also proposed slight changes to how golf balls are tested for the overall distance standard and how drivers are tested to measure how much of a trampoline effect they have on impact.
PREP SPORTS
National federation revises pandemic guidance — The National Federation of State High School Associations has revised its original guidance on how to conduct prep sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new guidance suggests community infection rates are a better gauge for transmission of the illness during athletic events rather than categorizing sports into high, medium and low risk. The organization also notes more recent data show transmission is relatively rare during athletic events. The organization said the science shows infection rates in non-contact sports are lower than those in contact sports, outdoors sports have lower infection rates than indoor sports, and the use of face masks during indoor events produces similar transmission rates to outdoor sports. The NFHSA also said new evidence reveals a majority of sports-related COVID-19 cases come from social contact rather than participation.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo organizers reiterate ‘we will hold the games’ — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee had a simple message Tuesday for fellow members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party. “No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the games,” Yoshiro Mori, who is also a former Japanese prime minister, told lawmakers. “We should pass on the discussion of whether we will hold the games or not, but instead discuss how we should hold it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.