U.S. figure skaters’ request to receive silver medals before end of Games denied — Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event marred by a doping positive from 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva. It did not elaborate on its decision, and said it would release details in upcoming days. In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women’s event after her doping positive went public following the Russians’ victory in the team event. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event in which Valieva finished in the top three.

Austin Hill wins Xfinity race at Daytona — Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway following Myatt Snider’s airborne crash that shredded a chunk of catchfence directly in front of where Michael Jordan was watching Saturday night. Jordan was on the backside of the catchfence with driver Bubba Wallace, an amateur photographer who often takes pictures during NASCAR’s lower-series events. The field soared past them on the final lap when Snider was hit from behind, causing him to turn right into the wall. Snider was then hit again by another car and that contact caused Snider’s car to sail up into the fence . Snider was able to climb from his car by himself. Hill, meanwhile, had pulled alongside leader A.J. Allmendinger on the final lap and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution.

