FOOTBALL
Ex-Seahawk/49er Sherman charged with 5 counts — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman said Friday that he is “deeply remorseful” following his arrest on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV in a construction zone and trying to break in to his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home this week. Sherman tweeted a statement before appearing in court and pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges. “I behaved in a manner I am not proud of,” Sherman said. “I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.” Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was arraigned on five criminal charges that also include reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year. Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and spoke of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley late Tuesday, according to police reports. His wife, Ashley Sherman, called 911 to try to have police stop him. Police said he crashed his car in a construction zone early Wednesday along a busy highway east of Seattle and then tried to break in to his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond.
CYCLING
Mohoric grabs Tour de France stage win for team under scrutiny — Matej Mohoric put a finger to his mouth then made a zipping-the-lips gesture before he crossed the finish line. Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion who rides for Bahrain Victorious had a message to his critics. “Today we had to make the point that we are one of the best teams in the world and that we are on an even playing field,” he said after posting a second stage win on Friday. His victory brought relief to his team, which was raided as part of a doping investigation. None of the Bahrain Victorious riders competing at the Tour has been publicly accused of wrongdoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.