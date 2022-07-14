Stage winner Thomas Pidcock celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 12th stage of the Tour de France over 102.8 miles with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
British rider Pidcock claims 12th stage win at Tour; Vingegaard maintains overall lead — In his first Tour de France, 22-year-old Tom Pidcock became the youngest winner of a stage on the iconic Alpe d’Huez mountain after crossing the line solo at the ski resort on Thursday, when Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead. The mountain bike Olympic champion from Britain attacked on the ascent, and his frenetic pace up the legendary 21 hairpin bends was too fast for his breakaway companions. “That was certainly one of my best experiences in cycling,” said Pidcock, a jack of all trades who also owns a cyclocross world title.“It’s unreal when you’re literally slaloming through people’s flags, fists and God knows what else. You can’t experience that anywhere else other than the Alpe d’Huez in the Tour de France.” For his first day in the yellow jersey, Vingegaard finished three minutes, 23 seconds behind Pidcock to keep his overall lead intact. The Jumbo-Visma team leader was in a group including defending champion Tadej Pogacar and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas. Pogacar, who cracked on Wednesday in the first big Alpine stage, tested his rival twice in the last three kilometers but Vingegaard responded with ease.Vingegaard leads Pogacar by two minutes, 22 seconds, with Thomas third, 2:26 off the pace.
BASKETBALL
Pacers agree to sign Suns’ restricted free agent Ayton to max offer sheet — The Indiana Pacers have agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, giving the Phoenix Suns two days to match the offer — or lose the center it selected with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Bill Duffy, one of Ayton’s agents, confirmed the dealwith The Associated Press. ESPN first reported the agreement. If the Suns match the offer sheet, Ayton would not be eligible for a trade until Jan. 15 and he couldn’t be dealt to the Pacers for a year. It also could impact Phoenix’s hopes of acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Should the Suns let Ayton walk, they would receive nothing in return. Ayton is attempting to leave a team that balked at offering a max deal. If he ends up in Indiana, Ayton would be a pivotal piece in a promising young core that includes 22-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired in a February trade with Sacramento.
