BASKETBALL
Omoruyi leads Oregon men in 69-52 win over Eastern Washington — Eugene Omoruyi scored 18 points to help Oregon beat Eastern Washington 69-52 in the Ducks' home opener on Monday. Eric Williams Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Ducks (2-1), who led by as many as 17 points in the second half. Oregon extended its winning streak at Matthew Knight Arena to 23 games. Jacob Davison had 15 points for Eastern Washington (0-3), which challenged the Ducks early but ultimately couldn't keep up. The Eagles went 5 for 26 from 3-point range. Omoruyi was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 26.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in a pair of games last week. Oregon was ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 last week, but then fell out of the poll on Monday.
FOOTBALL
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh's perfect season 23-17 — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months flirting with perfection, insisting all the time they were far from flawless. They weren't wrong. Pittsburgh's bid for an unbeaten season is over. Washington's bid for an unlikely division title may just be beginning. Alex Smith threw for 296 yards and a touchdown, Dustin Hopkins kicked a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining, and Washington beat the Steelers 23-17 on Monday night. Pittsburgh (11-1) missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth and dropped into a tie with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City for the top spot in the AFC with four games remaining. A day after the New York Giants pulled an upset in Seattle, Washington (5-7) kept pace by rallying from 14 points down to win in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1991. Washington won the Super Bowl that season. The club's expectations this year are far more modest in Ron Rivera's first season as coach.
BASEBALL
Dick Allen, fearsome hitter and 7-time All-Star, dies at 78 — Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday. Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s. Phillies managing partner John Middleton broke from the team’s longstanding “unwritten” policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame to honor Allen. In 2014, he fell one vote short of Cooperstown in a Hall committee election.
Haniger, Mariners agree to $3.01M deal, avoid arbitration — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $3.01 million, one-year contract Monday that avoided arbitration. Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries sustained during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season. His 2021 salary matches the same one he had in 2020, when he earned $1,114,815 in prorated pay in a season shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. His 2021 salary is not guaranteed, the same as in 2020. Haniger, 29, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs and was selected to the All-Star team. But the following year was filled with injury problems. He had a ruptured testicle and then developed a back injury during his recovery that limited Haniger to just 63 games. Haniger eventually underwent a pair of surgeries and spent the 2020 season on the injured list.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.