GOLF
Champ becomes 2nd PGA Tour player to test positive for virus — Cameron Champ tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday when he arrived for the Travelers Championship, becoming the second PGA Tour player in five days to have a positive test. Nick Watney tested positive Friday at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina last week. Champ tied for 14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. He did not play last week at Harbour Town and was tested upon arrival at TPC River Highlands. He withdrew from the tournament and must self-isolate for at least 10 days. He can end his self-isolation after 10 days provided he has no subsequent symptoms or has two negative test results 24 hours apart or more.
FOOTBALL
Brady continues group workouts despite NFLPA recommendation — Tom Brady continues to prepare for his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, working out with teammates at a private school despite a union recommendation that players not conduct any more group practices before training camp. The six-time Super Bowl champion was joined on the field Tuesday by a group of teammates that included tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards. With NFL training facilities still closed to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady has been leading small voluntary workouts near downtown Tampa for much of the past month. The latest session came just three days after the Bucs confirmed an unspecified number of “individuals” tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s training center. The same day, NFL Players Association medial director Dr. Thom Mayer, recommended all NFL players refrain from working out in group settings until training camp begins next month.
BASKETBALL
Nuggets’ Jokic tests positive for coronavirus — A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star forward Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia. Jokic is expected to be back in Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month, said the person who spoke The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the player nor the team acknowledged the positive test publicly. ESPN and The Denver Post previously reported Jokic’s positive test, which came on the same day that another top Serbian athlete — Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player — revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus.
BASEBALL
MLBPA says players will report; safety protocols the last hurdle for baseball — The Major League Baseball Players Association informed the league Tuesday that its members will report for spring training by July 1, a major component for baseball’s return. The only remaining hurdle is ensuring the novel coronavirus does not join them. Or, if it does, that the impact is minimal. That news should elicit some level of optimism from those wishing to see baseball again. Tuesday represented another significant step toward ending this protracted labor dispute, one that seemingly came to a conclusion Monday when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he would implement a 60-game season on two conditions: that the players agree to report by July 1 and the two sides agree on health and safety protocols. Although the second part of that was technically not wrapped up, there was no indication it would devolve into another nasty dispute.
