Tringale off to record start with 61 to lead Scottish Open — Cameron Tringale has played 331 times on the PGA Tour without winning. His career-best round of 9-under 61 might help him change that at a tournament run by the European tour. Tringale ran off six straight birdies to start the back nine at The Renaissance Club on Thursday and had a three-shot lead in the Scottish Open, the first European event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland saw work with putting coach Phil Kenyon pay off in his round of 64, the only one close to Tringale.
BASKETBALL
Former Trail Blazers coach Mike Schuler dies at age 81 — Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Mike Schuler has died at the age of 81, the franchise announced Wednesday. Schuler, who coached the Blazers from 1986-89, received coach of the year honors following the 1986-87 season when he guided the franchise to a 49-33 record during his first campaign as a head coach. Schuler, who went 127-84 during his three seasons with the Blazers, became just the second rookie head coach to ever be named coach of the year. Just three others have done it since. Schuler served as an assistant coach under former Blazers guard Terry Porter when he coached the Milwaukee Bucks from 2003-05. Schuler’s cause of death has not been released.
