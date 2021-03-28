Motor Sports
Flooding postpones NASCAR dirt race at Bristol — NASCAR has postponed its Cup Series dirt race at Bristol until 4 p.m. Monday, citing overnight heavy rainfall and local flood warnings, safety concerns and a menacing Sunday forecast at Bristol Motor Speedway. The historic Food City Dirt Race, an event that will mark the first time NASCAR’s Cup Series races on dirt in 51 years, was originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on FOX. The race will be delayed a day and and is scheduled to air on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The Truck Series race, the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, will now take place before the Cup race on Monday at 12 p.m. That race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Scattered showers continued around the track Sunday afternoon. Images shared on social media Sunday morning showed significant rainfall around the half-mile speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Olympics
Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds — Many fans living outside Japan who bought Tokyo Olympic tickets from brokers — so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers — will not get full refunds. And they may have a long wait to get any refunds at all. The question of refunds came into play a week ago when local organizers and the Japanese government decided to bar most fans from abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are dozen of Authorized Tickets Resellers. They are typically appointed by national Olympic committees and are allowed to charge a 20% handling fee on tickets. For $2,000 worth of tickets, for instance, the reseller can charge $2,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.