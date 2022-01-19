OSU, UO women’s games against Washington State postponed due to COVID-19 protocols — Oregon State is down another women’s basketball game to postponement after Friday’s game at Washington State was scrubbed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cougars’ program. The Beavers’ trip to the state of Washington is now down to a single game, Sunday at Seattle against the Huskies. OSU (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12) has had six of its first seven Pac-12 Conference games postponed due to COVID. The Beavers have rescheduled and played one of those games, last Monday against Colorado. None of the remaining five postponements has been rescheduled. Oregon was also scheduled to play the Cougars this weekend, but that game was already postponed as well, making it the fifth game COVID protocols for the opponent have postponed a game for UO. However, the Ducks’ game against Utah has been rescheduled for next week. Oregon (10-5, 2-1) will host the Utes on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 11 a.m. The teams were originally scheduled to play Dec. 31, but the game was postponed due to COVID protocols within the Utah program.
