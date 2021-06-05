GOLF
Rahm withdraws from Memorial with big lead after positive coronavirus test — Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial. Moments later, he doubled over behind the green and said in anguish, “Not again!” Rahm was notified he tested positive for the coronavirus, knocking him out of the tournament. The PGA Tour said the Spaniard had come in close contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive, meaning Rahm could play provided he was tested daily. Every test since he arrived Monday came back negative except the one after his second round, which was completed Saturday morning. The tour said Rahm remained asymptomatic. Andy Levinson, the tour’s senior vice president who has overseen its COVID-19 protocols, could not say whether Rahm had been vaccinated. Rahm’s withdrawal results in Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay being tied for the lead at 12-under 204.
Thompson grabs lead at U.S. Women’s Open — American Lexi Thompson fired a 5-under 66 to grab a one-shot lead over Yuka Saso (71) in the third round of the U.S. Women’s Open in San Francisco on Saturday. Thompson carded five birdies in her bogey-free round.
TENNIS
Nadal, Swiatek advance at French Open — Iga Swiatek closed out her latest French Open victory and raised a triumphant right fist. Rafael Nadal won less than half an hour later and celebrated with a left uppercut. The two defending champions make for a potent one-two combination at Roland Garros, where both won going away Saturday to reach the fourth round. Swiatek rallied from a break down in the opening set to beat Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 6-0. Nadal eliminated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and advanced to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 50th time. Roger Federer raised his total to a record 68 trips to the round of 16 at majors by getting past Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 7-5. Sofia Kenin advanced to the fourth round for the third consecutive year by winning a match against Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The top-seeded Novak Djokovic didn’t face a break point en route to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over unseeded Ričardas Berankis. Seventeen-year-old American Coco Gauff advanced to the fourth round in Paris for the first time. She led 6-1 when her opponent, Jennifer Brady, stopped playing due to a left foot injury.
