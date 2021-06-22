BASKETBALL
Oregon men land commitment from Dior Johnson, nation's No. 3 overall recruit — Oregon has found its future floor general. Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect who is ranked as the nation's No. 1 point guard recruit in the class of 2022 — and No. 3 overall — according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Ducks Tuesday morning, spurning a reported $1.2 million offer to play professionally in the New Zealand Basketball League. Johnson, 17, initially announced he would chose between Oregon, Alabama, Kentucky, Washington and the NZBL on Friday, but instead went public Tuesday with his Oregon selection. Johnson, who is 6-3, 180 pounds, was originally committed to Syracuse in 2020, but backed off his commitment to the Orange in November. The Saugerties, New York, native spent last season at Centennial High in Lakewood, California. According to 247Sports, Johnson becomes the second-highest-rated prospect to commit to the Oregon basketball program.
Portland Trail Blazers coaching search pushes on — The Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search has concluded week 2 with no new developments having leaked or been released. Coaching movement around the league, however, could have an impact on the Blazers’ efforts to replace Terry Stotts, who departed the franchise on June 4. After a week of interviews, the search will head into a third weekend without a new coach in a process that Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations, said could take weeks. The key names reportedly still linked to the job remain Brooklyn assistant coach Mike D’Antoni, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon. Developments around the league have made more potential candidates available but also created competing vacancies.
FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff presidents OK expansion evaluation — The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff authorized a continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff on Tuesday that, if eventually adopted, could still be another five years away. While far from an approval of the proposal, the move by the CFP board of managers was a necessary step to determine the feasibility of tripling the size of the playoff field. The 12-team proposal was presented to the presidents and chancellors after the 11-person panel that manages the postseason system — 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick — last week had its first meeting with everyone together in person. Keenum said the next step is a summer review phase that will “engage other important voices," including athletes, campus leaders and coaches. The proposal doesn't address when a new format or any expansion could be implemented. The earliest possibility is 2023 if everything falls into place. It could as be as late as the 2026 season after the current media rights contract with ESPN expires.
BASEBALL
Oregon State’s Washburn enters transfer portal, will leave baseball program — The Oregon State baseball program is losing a potentially important piece from next year’s pitching staff. Jack Washburn, a freshman right-hander who filled a variety of roles for the Beavers last season, has entered the transfer portal and plans to leave the baseball program, coach Mitch Canham told The Oregonian/OregonLive. Washburn arrived in Corvallis as part of the 2019 recruiting class and pitched in each of the last two seasons, which were impacted in different ways by the coronavirus pandemic. He made four relief appearances as a freshman in 2020 before the pandemic prematurely ended the season, then blossomed into a key piece on the 2021 team that played in the regionals. The son of former Major Leaguer Jarrod Washburn, Jack Washburn went 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA in 34 2/3 innings last season.
