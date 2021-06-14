FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ Jamal Adams not expected to participate in mandatory minicamp — The Seattle Seahawks could be missing a key player when they begin their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. Safety Jamal Adams has been a no-show during all of the team’s voluntary minicamps and Organized Team Activities (OTAs) during the past three weeks. Many of Seattle’s veteran players — including quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner — did participate during the final week of OTAs last week, but Adams was not among the reported 80 players who were on the field for drills and workouts. Adams isn’t expected to participate in on-field drills during the three-day minicamp because he’s looking to sign a long-term contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Adams has said he wants to remain in Seattle and the Seahawks have said they want to re-sign him. Adams, 25, is expected to earn $9.86 million in 2021, the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
Jags taking 'cautious' approach with Lawrence's hamstring — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month. Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked during practice last week. Lawrence sat out all of Jacksonville’s 11-on-11 drills Monday, but he did get repetitions in some seven-on-seven situations. Lawrence looked like he might try to do more before he pulled himself out of stretching lines at the start of practice and showed trainers where he was feeling tightness on the back of his leg.
Lochte fails to advance in 200 free prelims at US trials — Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle on Monday, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall. The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals, led by Kieran Smith at 1:46.54. Caeleb Dressel was second in 1:46.63. Smith won the 400 free on Sunday to earn his first trip to the Olympics. Lochte was also entered Monday in the 100 backstroke, but he scratched that event. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy easily advanced from the preliminaries, as did 36-year-old Matt Grevers, the 2012 gold medalist. Even though Lochte initially entered six events at the trials, it appears the 200 individual medley is the only race in which he has any realistic shot of earning a trip to Tokyo. He scratched the 400 IM on Sunday.
John Marinatto, ran Big East in time of tumult, dies at 64 — John Marinatto, the Big East commissioner during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports, has died. He was 64. Providence College, Marinatto's alma mater and the school where he began a long career in college sports, said he died Saturday. The cause was not disclosed. Marinato was living in the Providence, Rhode Island, area at the time of his death. The Providence native began working in sports administration at his hometown school as a student in 1975 and was mentored by future Big East Conference commissioners Dave Gavitt and Mike Tranghese. Marinatto rose from sports information director to athletic director at Providence and held that role for more than a decade before joining the Big East in 2002 as a senior associate commissioner.
It’s official: Lakers’ LeBron James will switch to No. 6 — LeBron James will continue to chase Michael Jordan’s legacy next season, but he’ll do it without the iconic No. 23 on his chest and back. The Lakers announced James would change his jersey to No. 6 next season, a return to the number he wore in his seasons with the Miami Heat. James originally intended to change jersey numbers after the Lakers added Anthony Davis — who wore No. 23 with New Orleans then switched to No. 3, which he’ll keep — but issues with a league-wide deadline and pre-printed Nike jerseys with James’ name and number forced the delay. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. James averaged 25 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season in 45 games. The scoring average was the second lowest in his career, trailing only his rookie season. James can also be seen wearing No. 6 on his uniform in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which comes out this summer.
