FOOTBALL
Oregon offensive line coach Mirabal nominated for Broyles Award — Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal has been nominated for the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Mirabal is among 59 nominees for the award as selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee and current college head coaches. No. 3 Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) is allowing 3.6 tackles for loss per game and 3.14 in conference play, both sixth nationally, and allowing 1.4 sacks per game, 25th nationally, with 1.14 in Pac-12 games. The Ducks have the No. 10 rushing offense and No. 21 scoring offense in the country. A 43-member selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists for the Broyles Award.
Game time for Oregon-Oregon State to be decided Sunday — The time of the Oregon-Oregon State football game will be set after this weekend’s games. The No. 3 Ducks will host the rival Beavers on Nov. 27 at Autzen Stadium at either 12:30 p.m. or 5 p.m. The Pac-12′s television partners have placed Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Notre Dame in a six-day window to decide game times and networks. Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) travels to Utah on Saturday (4:30 p.m., ABC) while Oregon State (6-4, 4-3) hosts Arizona State.
TENNIS
Djokovic opens ATP Finals beating Ruud — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic reopened his ATP Finals account and beat Casper Ruud 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Monday. He’s attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the elite season-ending event for the top eight players. In the other group match, Andrey Rublev topped 2018 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4. Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev won their group singles on Sunday. After his match, Djokovic was presented with the trophy for finishing the year ranked No. 1, a feat he accomplished for a record seventh time — breaking a tie with childhood idol Pete Sampras.
VOLLEYBALL
Women's pro volleyball league returning to Dallas in 2022 — U.S. Olympic champion Jordan Larson is among the players expected to return to Dallas for the second year of a unique player-controlled pro volleyball league in 2022. Athletes Unlimited said Monday the league's five-week season will start in March at the same venue where last year's debut was held after the event was moved from Nashville, Tennessee, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will be allowed to attend in the second year after the inaugural season was played without spectators at Fair Park Coliseum, near downtown Dallas. Larson was Olympic MVP and captain of the first U.S. women's volleyball team to capture gold with a victory over Brazil at the Tokyo Games this past summer. Sheilla Castro of Brazil, a two-time Olympic champion, is returning along with Larson.
—Bulletin wire reports
