BASEBALL
Yankees manager Boone returns after pacemaker surgery — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned to the dugout Saturday, three days after surgery to have a pacemaker inserted. “It felt good just to be at the ballfield again, competing with the guys,” he said after managing New York’s 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Boone left the club Wednesday to get the pacemaker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He returned to camp Saturday after clearing COVID-19 protocols and said he feels great .
GOLF
Westwood grabs lead at Bay Hill — Lee Westwood posted his lowest score ever at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday with a 7-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau (68) and Corey Conners (71). DeChambeau, who shot a 68, gave fans something to cheer about when he hit a long drive to clear the water on the par-5 sixth. He birdied the hole. Jordan Spieth (68), Jazz Janewattananond (69), and Keegan Bradley (64) were all in the mix heading into Sunday’s final round. Westwood was at 11-under 205.
Kupcho, Ernst ahead of the field at LPGA Drive On Championship — Jennifer Kupcho made a 12-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cut Austin Ernst’s lead to a stroke Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s Drive On Championship. Kupcho shot a 2-under 70 at rainy Golden Ocala, in Florida, setting up the eagle with a fairway wood from 215 yards on the par-5 18th. Ernst parred the last seven holes in a 69.
