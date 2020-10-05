FOOTBALL
Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start — The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday. The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008. After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks. The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league. O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 52-48 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.
Ten Raiders players fined for COVID-19 violations — Darren Waller and several Las Vegas Raiders teammates have been fined for attending his charity event that violated COVID-19 protocols. A person familiar with the punishment said Monday that Waller was fined $30,000 and his teammates were docked $15,000 each for their actions at last week’s fundraiser for his foundation. Among the players seen in attendance were quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman, tight ends Jason Witten, Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier, receivers Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow, cornerback Nevin Lawson, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson, and Waller.
Forfeits possible for NFL virus protocol violations — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule. In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere fully to all of the league’s health and safety guidelines. The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7. New England’s game at Kansas City was moved from Sunday to Monday night after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.mBowden returned home late last week and was informed by his doctor he had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, he told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday. He said he had yet to experience symptoms of COVID-19.
BASEBALL
Freeman Baseball Digest Player of Year; Bieber top pitcher — Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was voted Major League Player of the Year by Baseball Digest on Monday, and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber was a unanimous pick as Major League Pitcher of the Year. Freeman received eight of 17 first-place votes and 34 points after hitting .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was second with four firsts and 26 points. Bieber was 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He received all 17 first-place votes and 51 points. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer was second with 28 points. Milwaukee’s Devin Williams was voted relief pitcher of the year. He had a 0.33 ERA and struck out 53 in 27 innings.
Ump who sued MLB to call Dodgers-Padres NL Division Series — Angel Hernández, who has sued Major League Baseball alleging racial discrimination, will umpire the NL Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The Cuba-born Hernández sued in July 2017, claiming he hadn’t been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and hadn’t been promoted to lead a crew. The case is undergoing pretrial motions in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. He was made an interim crew chief this season after a dozen umps decided to sit out amid the coronavirus pandemic. During a Boston-New York Yankees AL Division Series game in 2018, Hernández had three calls at first base reversed after replay reviews.
