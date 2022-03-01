BASKETBALL
UO's Paopao, Rogers, and Sabally named all-Pac-12 — Oregon’s Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers and Nyara Sabally were all named all-Pac-12 for women's basketball. Paopao, Rogers and Sabally each earned their second all-conference honors from the league’s coaches on Tuesday. Oregon is one of two teams, along with Stanford, to have three players on the 15-player all-conference team, and it’s the sixth time at least three UO players were named to the all-conference team in a season (1979, 1980, 2018, 2019, 2020). The trio have combined to average 42.9 points per game, while scoring 62.1% of Oregon’s points since Jan. 7. The Ducks are the only Pac-12 team with at least three players averaging more than 13.0 points. Sabally leads the Ducks with 14.8 points and seven rebounds over 21 games this season.
BASEBALL
Oregon State climbs up national polls after hot start — The Oregon State Beavers’ dominant opening weekend did not go unnoticed by voters in college baseball’s national polls. The Beavers on Tuesday climbed several spots in four of the six major national polls after slugging their way through four games in three days at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz. Oregon State (4-0) moved up to No. 14 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 and No. 12 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30, while also debuting at No. 19 in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30 and No. 20 in the Perfect Game Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Beavers dropped one spot to No. 12 in the Baseball America Top 25. The recognition comes after an explosive weekend for the Beavers, who outscored opponents 56-14 and produced 57 hits. OSU ranks second in the nation in both hits and runs and its 56 runs are the program’s most since 1985, when it also produced 56.
TENNIS
Djokovic no longer with longtime coach Vajda — Novak Djokovic and coach Marian Vajda are no longer working together, splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles. A statement that went up on Djokovic’s website on Tuesday said that the two men “agreed to end their partnership” after last year’s season-ending ATP Finals. “Marian has been by my side during the most important and memorable moments in my career,” Djokovic said in the posting. “Together we have achieved some incredible things and I am very grateful for his friendship and dedication over the last 15 years. While he might be leaving the professional team he will always be family and I can’t thank him enough for all he has done.” During Vajda’s tenure, Djokovic also has picked up other coaches at various times — including Boris Becker, Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek — and Goran Ivanisevic, who has been part of the team since 2019, will continue to work with the 34-year-old from Serbia.
