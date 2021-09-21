FOOTBALL
Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out — Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire. The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later. New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.” Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area. Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said. The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the “gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. Thornton told the newspaper that so far it did not appear that the structural integrity of the iconic New Orleans sporting and entertainment venue had been compromised.
BASKETBALL
NCAA places Ga Tech women's hoops team on 3 years probation — The NCAA placed Georgia Tech's women's basketball program on probation for three years Tuesday, citing violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph that included players being forced to practice longer than the rules allow and on scheduled off days. The investigation also found that players feared reprisals from Joseph if they spoke out, and cited “a tense and strained relationship” between the coaching staff and the school's compliance office. The NCAA finding means both the men's and women's programs at Georgia Tech have landed on probation, a situation that prompted the governing body to also order a comprehensive compliance review of Georgia Tech’s athletics department by an outside agency. The probationary period for the women's team does not include a ban on participating in the NCAA Tournament.
Luring defenders into fouls won't be easy in NBA this year — Following suggestions from the league’s competition committee, the NBA has spent time this offseason teaching its referees how to handle it when offensive players are making non-basketball moves with hopes of drawing contact from defenders — something that will be a point of emphasis this season. Going forward, such plays will merit either a no-call or an offensive foul. It falls under the league’s “freedom of movement” rules, which became a major talking point three years ago when the NBA made players cut down on grabbing and dislodging opponents — and that skewed toward helping the offense. By telling offensive players to stop making non-basketball moves to create contact with opponents, that should help defenders. The non-basketball moves are the major focus of this week’s referee preseason meetings, which run through Thursday, and the new way of officiating those moves was put into action at summer league in Las Vegas last month.
—Bulletin wire reports
