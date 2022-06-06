FOOTBALL
Oregon’s James, Ngata on ballot for college football Hall of Fame — Former Oregon stars LaMichael James and Haloti Ngata are on this year’s ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. James and Ngata are among 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced on Monday. A two-time first team All-American, James won the Doak Walker Award in 2010 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that year, when he led the country with 1,731 rushing yards. In 2005, Ngata was UO’s first consensus All-American since 1962 and the first player in program history to be named Pac-12 defensive player of the year. He was a finalist for the Nagurski and Outland trophies in that season.
All-Pro Aaron Donald returning to LA Rams with a big raise — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024. The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald's return Monday. The team didn't disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. Donald was already under contract for $55 million over the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring in February. The Rams realized Donald deserved a hefty raise, and he will get $65 million guaranteed in the next two seasons. The deal means the seven-time All-Pro will be back to torment offenses at the heart of the defense with the Rams, who will be among the Super Bowl favorites again in the upcoming season. Los Angeles already signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a contract extension during the offseason, and the rest of the team's championship core is largely intact.
BASKETBALL
Celtics hope protecting ball better will protect home court — If the Boston Celtics want to do a better job of protecting home court than they did in the last two rounds, they will need to start doing a much better job of protecting the ball. Sloppy ball handling once again proved costly to the Celtics, whose propensity for committing turnovers has been a recurring problem during this playoff run. Boston gave it away 19 times in a 107-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to tie the series at one game apiece. The Celtics managed to shoot their way out of their turnover woes in the first half of Game 2 by making 10 of 19 3-pointers to stay close to the Warriors.
SPORTS BETTING
Arizona sports gamblers bet a record $692 million in March — Arizonans boosted their sports betting by more than 40% in March from the prior month to $692 million, more than they have spent at any point since the the pastime became legal last year. Sports gamblers won back all but $39 million of that money, according to data released Monday. Department of Gaming Director Ted Vogt attributed the growth to college basketball’s March Madness tournament and other major events. The Arizona Department of Gaming said sports books made $37.2 million in gross profits after federal tax.
—Bulletin wire reports
