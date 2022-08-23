Oregon Football Player-Death

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) died July 13 after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene. On Monday, Webb's girlfriend announced that she is pregnant.

 Andy Nelson/AP file

FOOTBALL

Girlfriend of late UO player Webb announces pregnancy — The girlfriend of Spencer Webb, the Oregon Ducks tight end who fell to his death in July, is pregnant, she announced Monday. “We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kelly Kay wrote on Instagram, along with a sonogram photo. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.” Webb, 22, died in a cliff-diving accident at Triangle Lake in Eugene last month when he fell and hit his head about 100 yards down a steep trail, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses and paramedics tried to revive him but were unable to do so. Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.

— Bulletin wire reports

