Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb (18) died July 13 after falling and striking his head on rock slides at a popular swimming lake near Eugene. On Monday, Webb's girlfriend announced that she is pregnant.
Girlfriend of late UO player Webb announces pregnancy — The girlfriend of Spencer Webb, the Oregon Ducks tight end who fell to his death in July, is pregnant, she announced Monday. “We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kelly Kay wrote on Instagram, along with a sonogram photo. “All you ever wanted was to be a father … I know you’ll be the best one from up above. Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.” Webb, 22, died in a cliff-diving accident at Triangle Lake in Eugene last month when he fell and hit his head about 100 yards down a steep trail, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses and paramedics tried to revive him but were unable to do so. Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental.
Alabama gives coach Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart. The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030, for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia. The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game.
BASKETBALL
ABC to air NCAA women’s title game for 1st time — The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC this season for the first time. The championship game usually airs in prime time but will be played at noon on April 2. ESPN said it would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows that night. Last season’s championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women’s title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers.
BASEBALL
Angels owner Arte Moreno explores selling franchise — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno says he is exploring the possibility of selling the franchise. Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003, a year after they won the World Series. He has spent aggressively on aging free agent stars like Albert Pujols and Josh Hamilton, but the club hasn’t been back to the Fall Classic since he became owner. Los Angeles is set to miss the postseason for the eighth straight year despite featuring AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Moreno’s announcement comes at a critical moment for the franchise, with Ohtani set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.
