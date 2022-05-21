Umpires, left, call for calm while Chicago White Sox third base coach Joe McEwing (99), second from right, holds back White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) during a game against the New York Yankees Saturday, May 21, 2022, in New York. After the game Anderson accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark.
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson makes a swinging strike on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox Saturday, May 21, 2022, in New York. After the game, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson accused Donaldson of making a racist remark. Donaldson offered a public apology.
Bebeto Matthews/AP
Oregon State stays alive at NCAA regional; UO hoping to hang on — Oregon State softball had a mixed day Saturday, but the Beavers remain alive for the NCAA Knoxville Regional title after beating Ohio State 5-1. Faced with an elimination situation after losing to Tennessee 3-0 Saturday morning, Oregon State beat Ohio State for a second consecutive day. The Beavers opened the regional with a 4-3 win over Ohio State on Friday. The win moves Oregon State (35-20) to Sunday, where it will face Tennessee at 11 a.m. If the Beavers win that game, the two teams play again at 1:30 p.m. for the Knoxville Regional championship and a berth in the super regionals. Tennessee advances to the super regionals if it wins either game. Mariah Mazon and Frankie Hammoude each went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer to lead Oregon State past the Buckeyes. Freshman Sarah Haendiges scattered three hits over five innings, giving way to Mazon, who set down the final six Ohio State hitters. Oregon fell to Arkansas Saturday in the Fayetteville Regional and was awaiting the winner of Wichita State vs. Princeton to try to advance to the regional final, which would be a rematch against Arkansas.
BASEBALL
White Sox’ Anderson accuses Yankees’ Donaldson of racist remark — Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark by calling him Jackie Robinson during Saturday’s game against New York. “He just made a, you know, disrespectful comment,” said Anderson, who is Black. “Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I don’t think it was called for,” Anderson added after New York’s 7-5 win at Yankee Stadium in New York. Major League Baseball is investigating the incident. Anderson, an All-Star who is among the leading Black voices in baseball, told Sports Illustrated in 2019: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson … because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.” Donaldson said that in the first inning, “I called him Jackie.” “My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful,” he said. “And look, if he did, I apologize.”
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news.
