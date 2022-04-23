Patrick Cantlay, left, greets teammate Xander Schauffele on the 18th green after completing their third round of the PGA Zurich Classic Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The pair went 8 under on the back nine and finished 12-under 60, giving them a 29-under 187 to shatter the 54-hole record and extend their lead to five strokes entering Sunday's final alternate-shot round.
Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole record at Zurich Classic — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele played the back nine in 8-under 28 and shot a 12-under 60 in best-ball play Saturday to shatter the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under and stretch their lead to five strokes. Cantlay and Schauffele broke the 54-hole mark of 23 under set in 2019 by Scott Stallings-Trey Mullinax and Jon Rahm-Ryan Palmer. Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown set the 72-hole mark of 27 under in 2017, with Blixt and Smith going on to win a playoff in the first year of the team format at TPC Louisiana. The final round will be alternate shot. Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 in best-ball play Thursday and had a 68 in alternate shot to maintain a one-stroke lead. They have set the 18-hole, opening round, 36-hole and 54-hole records. “We’re going to try and do exactly what we did on Friday, which is sort of plot along, play our games, leave each other in good spots and try and hole some putts,” Schauffele said. The South African tandem of Garrick Higgo and Branden Grace were second at 24 under after a 63.
MOTOR SPORTS
Noah Gragson claims NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega — Noah Gragson held off Jeffrey Earnhardt in triple overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday for his second victory of the season. Gragson restarted fourth on the outside of the second row but inherited the lead when JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier ran out of gas and pulled out of traffic. Gragson had to work the No. 9 Chevrolet all over the wide Alabama superspeedway to hold off traffic and deny Earnhardt his first career victory. Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, started from the pole in the No. 3 Chevrolet. His runner-up finish was a career-best. A.J. Allmendinger finished third for Kaulig Racing and earned a $100,000 bonus as the highest-finishing eligible driver in Xfinity-sponsored program.
— Bulletin wire reports
