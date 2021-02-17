BASKETBALL
Lillard to participate in 3-point contest — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is participating in the 3-point contest in Atlanta on March 7, according to NBA Insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. This will be Lillard’s third time participating in the contest . Lillard is currently attempting 10.6 3s per game, shooting 38% from that area this season. The NBA plans to hold the 3-point contest and skills challenge before the All-Star game on the same day. The slam dunk contest will reportedly take place during halftime.
BASEBALL
Tatis Jr. agrees to 14-year deal with Padres — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn’t been announced.
GOLF
Former LPGA commissioner Whan hired as USGA CEO — The USGA announced Wednesday it has hired former LPGA commissioner Mike Whan as its next CEO, making him the eighth top executive in its 127-year history. USGA President Stu Francis said the ruling body of golf in America wanted a leader who was well-versed in golf and loved the game, along with someone with a business perspective .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.