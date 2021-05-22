SOCCER
Atlético claims Spain’s La Liga title — When the final whistle blew, Diego Simeone broke out into a broad smile, laughed and breathed a sigh of relief. A few moments later, Luis Suárez was sitting on the field weeping profusely while on a video call. After a seven-year wait — and a dramatic final round — Atlético Madrid had won the Spanish league title. Fans and players later celebrated together outside the stadium in Valladolid, with more supporters rejoicing back in Madrid. Atlético outlasted second-place Real Madrid after coming from behind to defeat Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday and finish two points ahead of its city rival after almost losing a lead that it had held since the ninth round. Suárez, who was let go by Barcelona against his wishes last season, scored the winner for Atlético which won its first league title since 2014 . Madrid couldn’t repeat as champion despite rallying to defeat Villarreal 2-1 at home and giving Atlético a very late scare. A win for Madrid and draw for Atlético would have kept the title with Madrid on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
TENNIS
Coco Gauff claims 2nd career singles title in Italy — American teenager Coco Gauff stormed to her second career singles title as she comfortably dispatched Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-3 at the Emilia-Romagna Open in her first clay-court final on Saturday. The 17-year-old Gauff also won the doubles title with Caty McNally later Saturday, becoming the youngest player to complete the singles/doubles sweep in nearly 17 years, since Maria Sharapova won both titles in Birmingham in 2004. That was just 92 days after Gauff was born. “I feel like all week I was just thinking about it (winning both), especially when we got to the semifinals and you’re thinking about it, and you’re like it would be pretty cool to win both the singles and doubles titles. And I’m happy I was able to do that today,” Gauff said. Gauff and McNally beat Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac 6-3, 6-2.
