HOCKEY
Penguins' Sidney Crosby nets 500th goal Tuesday night — Sidney Crosby never makes it about himself. The Pittsburgh Penguins star never met a milestone he didn't try to share as quickly as possible with as many people as possible. Crosby's 500th goal was no different. The moment he became the 46th player in NHL history to reach the benchmark during a 5-4 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, his teammates poured over the boards to mob him in the corner. Crosby's familiar No. 87 became temporarily lost in a sea of faces. “All the guys coming on the ice, that’s something I’ll always remember,” Crosby said. Equally as impressive is the effort Crosby put forth after the Penguins had fallen behind by two goals against a last-place team to ensure the milestone came with a victory. Crosby is the second active player to reach 500 goals, joining Washington's Alex Ovechkin. He is the 18th player to make it to 500 while playing for one team, and he made the Penguins just the sixth franchise to have multiple 500-goal scorers, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.
SOCCER
Christina Aguilera, Gabrielle Union join NWSL's Angel City investor group — Singer Christina Aguilera, actor Gabrielle Union and designer Rachel Zoe are included in a new group of investors in National Women's Soccer League expansion team Angel City. The investors in the team's latest funding round were announced Wednesday, ahead of Angel City's first season. They join an already large and star-studded group of investors that includes Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, tennis great Serena Williams and soccer player Mia Hamm. “Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose to set higher expectations on and off the pitch through the impact we are making in the community and on the women’s game,” Angel City President Julie Uhrman said in a statement.
BASKETBALL
For years, Charles Barkley has made it known he doesn’t plan to be a broadcaster until old age. Tuesday, he put a timeline on when the end might come. During a Turner conference call on Tuesday about his role changing for the NBA All-Star Game, Barkley made more news than what the call was originally for. Near the end of the call, Barkley was asked about his future at TNT and he shared that he is likely to retire once his current contract ends in two years, which would be at the end of the 2023-24 NBA season. “It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie, Kenny, Shaq and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die,” Barkley said. According to Turner Sports, Barkley, alongside his broadcast partners Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, actually signed multi-year extensions in 2015 through 2024-25.
— Bulletin wire reports
