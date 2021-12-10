Ducks LB coach Wilson hired as head coach at Nevada — A second Oregon assistant coach is becoming a head coach. Ken Wilson, Ducks inside linebackers coach for the last three years, is the new head coach at Nevada, where he spent 19 years of his career. Wilson was previously at Nevada from 1989-98 and 2004-12, coaching defensive ends, linebackers and safeties and spent four seasons as defensive coordinator. Terms weren’t immediately released on the contract . During his time at UO, Wilson was one of the staff’s best recruiters. He ranked third in the Pac-12 and 29th nationally in the 2020 recruiting cycle.
AP announces all-Pac-12 teams — With everything Utah endured — and accomplished — this season, it’s no surprise coach Kyle Whittingham was named The Associated Press Pac-12 Coach of the Year for 2021. Utah is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time after defeating Oregon in the Pac-12 championship. Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was recognized as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Offensive Player of the Year honors went to USC wide receiver Drake London . Five Oregon defenders, the most in program history, made the conference’s first team: Defensive tackles Pop Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, safety Verone McKinley III, linebacker Noah Sewell and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux . Running back Travis Dye and kicker Camden Lewis made the second team. Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor and guard Nous Keobounnam were named to the first team; center Nathan Eldridge and linebacker Avery Roberts were second-team selections.
