FOOTBALL
CFL scraps season amid virus, ending Grey Cup’s 100-year run — The Canadian Football League canceled its 2020 season Monday because of the pandemic, marking the first year since 1919 the Grey Cup won’t be awarded. The move by the nine-team league dashed hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement the decision was in the “best long-term interests” of the league. The CFL, unlike other major leagues in North America, does not have the luxury of a billion-dollar television contract. While its deal with TSN has become more lucrative over the years, the CFL remains a gate-driven league, a major problem when fans aren’t allowed in the stands. The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after requesting an interest-free loan of $23.7 million on Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 campaign. The deal fell through Sunday night.
BASKETBALL
NABC to give college hoops players voice with new coalition — The National Association of Basketball Coaches is creating a coalition of players to provide feedback on a variety of issues, the latest example of student-athletes gaining a greater voice both on and off the court. NABC executive director Craig Robinson said Monday that the coalition will meet quarterly and address the organization's board of directors and NCAA committees. The coalition also will provide coaches and other NABC members with their own experiences in professional and personal development opportunities.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
2-time Olympic champion Northug busted for cocaine, speeding — Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Petter Northug has admitted to possessing cocaine, speeding and driving under the influence. The Norwegian great, who won two gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and is a 13-time world champion, retired from the sport in 2018. “I made a big mistake,” the 34-year-old Northug wrote on Facebook. “I was driving way too fast and was also taken to the emergency room for blood test. In addition, the police found a smaller amount of drugs at my house. It’s about cocaine.” After being stopped for speeding, police searched his home and found the cocaine. On Monday, prosecutor Silje Haugerstuen Bergsholm told Norwegian news agency NTB that Northug is facing preliminary charges for speeding for driving 168 kph in a 110 kph zone, driving while under the influence of a substance and possession of narcotics.
TENNIS
Wimbledon champion Halep opts out of playing at U.S. Open — Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will skip the U.S. Open, saying Monday she is putting her health first and prefers to stay in Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Halep, a former top-ranked player who is currently No. 2, won the title in Prague on Sunday. Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings won’t play in New York. No. 1 Ash Barty and defending champion Bianca Andreescu have also withdrawn from the tournament. Other women who won’t be playing include No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 7 Kiki Bertens and No. 8 Belinda Bencic. The U.S. Open is scheduled to start at Flushing Meadows on Aug. 31.
—Bulletin wire reports
