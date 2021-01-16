BASKETBALL
MRI reveals mass on new Pacer Caris LeVert kidney — Caris LeVert’s debut with the Indiana Pacers has been put on hold indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney. President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard made the announcement Saturday, three days after LeVert became part of a blockbuster, four-team deal that sent perennial All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets. Pritchard did not provide details of the diagnosis, including whether it was cancerous, and declined to establish a timeline for LeVert’s return. “In the medical process we’ve done, we were able to find something that could help this kid and give him a better and clean prognosis for the rest of his life,” Pritchard said on a Zoom call Saturday. It also didn’t scuttle the big trade though Houston and Cleveland, the fourth team involved, agreed to throw in future, unspecified second-round picks to keep the deal intact. Pritchard acknowledged the Pacers thought highly of LeVert when they selected him with the No. 16 overall draft pick in 2016. But they were making that choice for the Nets, who acquired the selection in an earlier trade for Thaddeus Young. LeVert is expected to undergo additional tests and the Pacers said in a statement they would provide updates when available. “On behalf of my family and myself, we want to thank the Indiana Pacers for their support and guidance,” LeVert said in a statement.
