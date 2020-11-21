GOLF
Robert Streb eyes RSM Classic title — Robert Streb kept his game from coming undone over the first hour Saturday, and then pieced together enough birdies for a 3-under 67 to build a three-shot lead going into the final round of the RSM Classic. Streb came from five shots behind when he won at Sea Island six years ago, his only PGA Tour title. This time, he has a lead over Zach Johnson (65) and Bronson Burgoon (67). Streb was at 17-under 195.
Sei Young Kim extends lead at Pelican Women’s Championship — Sei Young Kim answered Ally McDonald’s ace with a late birdie run to open a five-stroke lead Saturday in the Pelican Women’s Championship, the South Korean’s first event since winning the KPMG Women’s PGA a month and half ago. The second-ranked Kim shot a 6-under 64, birdieing Nos. 14-17, to get to 14-under 196 at Pelican Golf Club. McDonald shot 68. She had the hole-in-one on the par-3 12th and birdied the par-5 14th . Stephanie Meadow was third at 8 under after a 68 in the first-year tournament .
