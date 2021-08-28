Bryson DeChambeau reacts after teeing off on the ninth hole during the third round of the BMW Championship Saturday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. DeChambeau shot a 5-under 67 and heads into Sunday's final round tied atop the leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay.
Patrick Cantlay chips onto the fourth green during the third round of the BMW Championship Saturday at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Despite a bogey to close his round, Cantlay fired a 6-under 66 to tie Bryson DeChambeau atop the leaderboard at 21 under heading into Sunday's final round.
Hilary Knight, center, of the United States, tries to hold her position as Japan's Shiori Koike checks in front of Japan goalie Nana Fujimoto during second-period quarterfinal IIHF women's world championship action in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday. Knight broke Cammi Granato's U.S. points record during the game and also added her record-extending 47th career goal as the U.S. routed Japan 10-2.
Terrance Williams/AP
Julio Cortez/AP
DeChambeau, Cantlay tied atop BMW Championship leaderboard — Bryson DeChambeau had back-to-back eagles and then later had consecutive holes with shots into the water that cost him a four-shot advantage at the BMW Championship in Baltimore. He had to settle for a share of the lead with Patrick Cantlay. DeChambeau steadied himself over the final three holes for a 5-under 67. Cantlay didn’t drop a shot until the final hole and finished with a 66. They were at 21-under 195. Sungjae Im birdied his last two holes for a 66 and was three shots behind.
Americans defeat Great Britain & Ireland to win Curtis Cup — Top-ranked amateur Rose Zhang capped off an unbeaten week as the Americans won six of the eight singles matches Saturday to beat Great Britain & Ireland in the Curtis Cup. That added to a 12½-7½ victory for the United States, which extended its dominance in the premier team event for women’s amateur golf. Since the Curtis Cup began in 1932, the Americans now lead the series 30-8-3.
HOCKEY
Knight breaks U.S. women’s points record as in rout of Japan — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato’s U.S. points record in women’s world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added her record-extending 47th career goal in the event in the third.
MOTOR SPORTS
Haley gets unexpected push to Xfinity Series victory at Daytona — Justin Haley got a huge, out-of-nowhere push from Daniel Hemric, a bumper-bending shot that sent his No. 11 Chevrolet zipping around the outside lane at Daytona and past teammates A.J. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton for the Xfinity Series win. Allmendinger was .023 seconds behind in second. Burton was fourth, just behind Justin Allgaier .
