Morikawa makes big run at Hero World Challenge — Tiger Woods joined the broadcast booth for his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, and what he saw from Collin Morikawa must have looked familiar. Morikawa carved up Albany Golf Club to build a five-shot lead Saturday over Brooks Koepka, and too many pursuers faded from contention with a series of mistakes that only made another victory look inevitable for Morikawa. With an 8-under 64 — the first bogey-free round of the week — Morikawa took a big step toward reaching No. 1 in the world. “You love being in these spots and you don’t get them every week,” Morikawa said. Morikawa chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole. His 10-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole gave him the lead. And then he shifted into another gear with a series of smart shots he executed flawlessly, a few par putts to keep momentum and par save from the bunker on the final hole to keep his distance. Koepka fell back with a soft chip that didn’t get up the hill on the par-3 eighth and led to double bogey. He was bogey-free the rest of the way for a 69 that at least got him into the final group. Morikawa would stay at the top of the ranking with a victory, but only for only a week based on the two-year rolling formula. Morikawa was at 18-under 198 as he tries to win his second straight start. He is coming off a Sunday rally in Dubai to win the DP World Tour Championship, making him the first American to be the No. 1 player on the European Tour.
FOOTBALL
Portion of OSU's Reser Stadium set for demolition in January — A portion of Oregon State University's Reser Stadium is set for demolition in January as part of its multimillion-dollar upgrade project. The implosion of the west side is scheduled for Jan. 7, according to a university news release issued Thursday. The "Completing Reser Stadium" project will conclude a long-term Reser expansion/remodeling that began in 2005, while also adding a welcome center and wellness facilities. "The decision to implode the westside stadium is all about safety," Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing, said in a statement.
— Bulletin wire reports
