FOOTBALL
Dan Lanning’s contract at Oregon for 6 years, $29.1 million — Dan Lanning’s contract at Oregon is for six years and $29.1 million. Lanning will earn $4.6 million next season and enjoy $100,000 increases for each of the following five years. University documents state Lanning’s starting compensation ranks fifth in the Pac-12 Conference and 27th nationally. It’s a slight increase from the $4.4 million base salary Mario Cristobal was in line to receive under his existing contract at UO, which also included retention bonuses that are not part of Lanning’s contract, but below the $7 million base Cristobal was being offered before leaving for Miami. Lanning, 35, was in the first of a three-year contract at Georgia worth $1.7 million this season, $1.75 million in 2022 and $1.8 million in 2023. His buyout at UGA has been waived because he left for a head coaching job.
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6 — An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday. The 20 years Phillip Adams spent playing football “definitively … gave rise” to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined his brain. Authorities have said that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two HVAC technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Police later found Adams with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
BASKETBALL
UConn's Paige Bueckers undergoes successful knee surgery — UConn said Tuesday that star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee. Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health, the school announced. The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame. The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own. But the school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery. Bueckers' recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.
HOCKEY
Wild's Guerin promoted to take over as US men's Olympic GM — Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men's U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. Initially named the U.S. team’s assistant GM, Guerin replaces Bowman, who resigned in October after an investigation determined Blackhawks’ officials mishandled a player's allegations against an assistant coach during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Bowman was the Blackhawks GM. Guerin’s promotion comes less than two months before the Beijing Winter Games open in February. He and New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, the team’s assistant general manager, have only about a month to select a team and perhaps a backup team, given the uncertainty as to whether NHL players opt out from participation due to COVID-19 protocols.
—Bulletin wire reports
