Eight Ducks, nine Beavers named to preseason all-Pac-12 teams — Eight players from Oregon and nine players from Oregon State were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 teams Tuesday. For Oregon, center Alex Forsyth, left guard T.J. Bass, defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and inside linebacker Noah Sewell were named first team all-Pac-12 by a vote of the conference’s media. The Ducks have the third-most players on the preseason first team behind Utah and USC, which each have six. Running back Byron Cardwell Jr., inside linebacker Justin Flowe, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and kicker Camden Lewis were named to the second team. Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights was selected first team. Offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright, punter Luke Loecher and all-purpose/special teams Jack Colletto were named to the second team for the Beavers.

—Bulletin wire reports

