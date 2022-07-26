Eight Ducks, nine Beavers named to preseason all-Pac-12 teams — Eight players from Oregon and nine players from Oregon State were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 teams Tuesday. For Oregon, center Alex Forsyth, left guard T.J. Bass, defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus and inside linebacker Noah Sewell were named first team all-Pac-12 by a vote of the conference’s media. The Ducks have the third-most players on the preseason first team behind Utah and USC, which each have six. Running back Byron Cardwell Jr., inside linebacker Justin Flowe, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and kicker Camden Lewis were named to the second team. Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights was selected first team. Offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright, punter Luke Loecher and all-purpose/special teams Jack Colletto were named to the second team for the Beavers.
NFL teams open camp with biggest question still unanswered — Training camps opened across the NFL and the biggest offseason question remains unanswered. The Cleveland Browns still don’t know how many games they’ll be without Deshaun Watson, who is still waiting for retired judge Sue L. Robinson to issue a ruling following his disciplinary hearing that concluded nearly four weeks ago. The league and the NFL Players’ Association requested a decision by the start of training camp. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the union, had no obligation to meet that deadline. Representatives are hopeful a decision comes this week. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women and has settled 20 of the civil lawsuits. Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations. The Browns, along with 27 other teams, welcomed their veterans on Tuesday as each of the 32 teams have now kicked off camp.
BASKETBALL
Russian expert at Griner’s trial discusses medical cannabis — The drug trial of American basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian court focused Tuesday on testimony that cannabis, while illegal in Russia, is regarded in other countries as having legitimate medicinal use. Griner acknowledged in court earlier this month that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested in February at a Moscow airport. But she contends she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage inadvertently because of hasty packing. Another member of Griner’s defense team previously submitted a U.S. doctor’s letter recommending the basketball player use medical cannabis to treat pain.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.