FOOTBALL
Ducks optimistic multiple defenders, offensive tackle will return against Arizona — Oregon could have two defensive starters back in the lineup and a starting offensive lineman who left last week’s game could return this week. Strong-side linebacker Mase Funa (foot), weak-side linebacker Keith Brown (leg), right tackle Steven Jones and edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr. are all expected to play for the No. 3 Ducks against Arizona on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN). The absence of Funa (three tackles, fumble recovery) and Jackson (two tackles) combined with Kayvon Thibodeaux (left ankle sprain) and Bradyn Swinson (unspecified) also being out as well left Oregon without much of its two deep at the edge positions. Thibodeaux is day-to-day and Swinson is doubtful this week.
Oregon’s Verone McKinley III, T.J. Bass recognized by Pac-12 — Oregon’s Verone McKinley III and T.J. Bass were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play against Stony Brook. McKinley was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week and Bass was named offensive lineman of the week, the second Ducks offensive lineman to earn the honor in as many weeks. A fourth-year sophomore, McKinley had three tackles and two interceptions last week. He had an 80.1 overall grade by Pro Football Focus and 88.5 pass-coverage grade. Bass had four knockdowns to help pave the way for Oregon’s 173 rushing yards. He had a 93.5 run-blocking grade from PFF, best nationally among guards and second-best nationally among all offensive linemen. His 86.4 overall grade was best among FBS guards last week.
BASKETBALL
Pac-12, SWAC forming basketball partnership — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership announced Monday will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men's and women's basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026. As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs. Athletic departments also will facilitate private meetings between athletic directors and their respective senior staff. The first home-and-home series will include Southern and Arizona, Florida A&M and Oregon, Alabama State and USC, Arizona State and Texas Southern, Colorado and Grambling, and Washington State against Prairie View A&M.
BASEBALL
Perez breaks Bench's record with 46th HR — Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers by a catcher in a season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2 Monday in the first game of a doubleheader. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, topping Bench’s total from 1970 for the most by a player who played at least 75% of his team’s games at catcher. Starting again behind the plate — the durable All-Star has seen some time at designated hitter — Perez drove a 1-2 pitch from Triston McKenzie into the left field bleachers, a drive that traveled 429 feet. Perez pointed to the sky after crossing home plate and was hugged by several teammates as he entered the dugout. Perez also moved into a tie for the major league lead in homers with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Perez leads the majors with 115 RBIs.
Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly 2 years — Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday's series opener against Texas and was in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. Yankees manager Aaron Boone planned to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot. The 27-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. He made four minor league appearances totalling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset, allowing four runs, five hits and one home run with three walks and 15 strikeouts.
