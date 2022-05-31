SWIMMING
Lia Thomas plans to keep swimming, with an eye on Olympics — Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas said she intends to keep competing, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Olympics. In an interview that aired Tuesday on ABC's “Good Morning America,” Thomas also disputed those who say she has an unfair biological edge that ruins the integrity of women's athletics. "Trans women are not a threat to women’s sports,” she said. Thomas became a leading symbol of transgender athletes — stirring both opposition and support — when she joined the Penn women's swim team after competing for three years on the men's squad at the Ivy League school. In March, Thomas won the women's 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA championships in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender woman to claim a national title in swimming. She has since graduated from Penn and plans to attend law school, in addition to pursuing her goal of qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials that will determine the team for the Paris Games.
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff — Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn't hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country's national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach. Ukraine is two games away from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, starting with a match against Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday — which was postponed in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The winner at Hampden Park will play against Wales on Sunday in the decisive playoff. “We want to give incredible emotions to the Ukrainian people because Ukrainians deserve it so much at this very moment,” Zinchenko, the Manchester City defender, said at a news conference. “Our mood, I would describe as a fighting mood, because everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days.” Zinchenko put soccer in perspective, saying the one thing Ukrainians want is “to stop this war” but that those who could follow the game at home would do so. “I’m pretty sure that all Ukraine who has this opportunity is going to watch us, and we are going to feel this support 100 percent,” he said.
Nicklaus says he had zero interest in running Saudi leaguge — Jack Nicklaus says he met with a Saudi Arabian group as a courtesy and had “zero interest” in running a rival golf circuit now being led by Greg Norman. “I don't care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour,” Nicklaus said Tuesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Memorial. “I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today. My allegiance is there and it’s going to stay there.” Nicklaus was unusually brief, with three questions related to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series that is set to start next week outside of London and has an eight-tournament schedule, five of them in the United States. Norman has not announced the 48-man field that will be competing for $20 million in individual play and $5 million for a team concept. The PGA Tour and European tour has denied releases to their players under threat of losing their membership.
