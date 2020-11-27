SOCCER
U.S. women blank Netherlands in friendly — Goals from Rose Lavelle and Kristie Mewis lifted the U.S. women’s national team to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Friday in Breda, Holland, in the Americans’ first game since early March. The match was a replay of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, won by the U.S. by the same 2-0 score. And the Americans started 10 players Friday who appeared in that championship final. Lavelle, who scored the final goal in the World Cup win, got the scoring started this time, finding the back of the net near the end of a first half in which U.S. outshot the Netherlands 12-0. Mewis doubled the advantage in the 70th minute. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher did not have to make a save in recording her 37th shutout in 64 games and her second in as many tries against the Netherlands.
SKIING
Pinturault’s victory in Austria puts him 10th all time in wins — Alexis Pinturault edged Henrik Kristoffersen in a floodlit men’s World Cup parallel event on Friday for his 30th career win. The Frenchman built a lead of 0.16 seconds over his Norwegian rival on the slightly faster blue course, before Kristoffersen shaved off only five hundredths of his deficit in the deciding run. The victory lifted Pinturault into outright 10th place on the all-time winners list in men’s World Cup history, overtaking former Austrian standout Stephan Eberharter. Next on the list is American skier Bode Miller with 33 wins. The result also made the Frenchman the first male skier to win races in six different Alpine disciplines, matching Mikaela Shiffrin’s record on the women’s circuit. Alexander Schmid of Germany finished the parallel event in third.
