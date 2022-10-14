St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series Oct. 20, 1982, in St. Louis. Sutter, the 1979 Cy Young winner and Hall of Famer, has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.
Bruce Sutter poses with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque at induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, July 30, 2006. The Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter warms up in St. Louis in 1981. The Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.
St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series Oct. 20, 1982, in St. Louis. Sutter, the 1979 Cy Young winner and Hall of Famer, has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.
AP file
Bruce Sutter poses with his Baseball Hall of Fame plaque at induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York, July 30, 2006. The Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.
Jim McKnight/AP file
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter warms up in St. Louis in 1981. The Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia.
When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn't looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career.
“I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction in 2006. "My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
Bruce Sutter, the full-bearded closer who paid for his own elbow surgery as a low minor leaguer and later pioneered the sharp-dropping split-finger pitch that came to dominate big league hitters for decades, died Thursday. He was 69.
Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and in hospice surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
A six-time All-Star, Sutter led the National League in saves for five years and won the 1979 Cy Young Award. He posted 300 saves in a 12-year career with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.
Sutter played in an era when closers routinely got more than three outs. He threw more than one inning for 188 of his saves and five times pitched more than 100 innings in a season.
At his bedeviling best, he tossed two perfect innings — retiring future fellow Hall of Famers Paul Molitor, Robin Yount and Ted Simmons — to finish off the Cardinals' Game 7 win over Milwaukee in the 1982 World Series.
— Associated Press
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.