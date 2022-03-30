Oregon St Women's Basketball

Oregon State’s Greta Kampschroeder during a game against Michigan at the Daytona Beach Invitational in November 2021. Kampschroeder entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

 Terrance Coakley/AP file

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

OSU's Kampschroeder enters transfer portal — Three days after Oregon State completed its 2021-22 women’s basketball season, the Beavers learned they are losing a key player as freshman wing Greta Kampschroeder has entered the transfer portal. Kampschroeder is the second five-star recruit in as many years to leave OSU. Last spring, freshman Sasha Goforth decided to transfer, and landed at Arkansas. The 6-foot Kampschroeder started 25 of 31 games this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. Kampschroeder is the first player from the Beavers’ 2021-22 roster to jump into the portal. Oregon State loses four seniors from this year’s team. That doesn’t include forward Taya Corosdale, who hasn’t decided whether to return for a sixth year. Oregon State has signed four high school players for its 2022 class, including McDonald’s All-Americans Raegan Beers and Timea Gardiner.

SOCCER

Portland Timbers/Thorns front office announces equity, accountability initiatives — One day after Major League Soccer announced the results of an investigation clearing the club of intentional wrongdoing in the case of former Portland Timbers player Andy Polo, the front office of the Timbers and Portland Thorns announced a long-awaited series of accountability, engagement and equity initiatives on Wednesday. The initiatives include hiring a new executive whose primary focus will be on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion; partnerships with local nonprofits and other internal changes to address those issues; and a more direct and transparent line of communication between fans of both teams and the front office. In response to conversations behind the scenes with players, supporters, staff members and others, the clubs announced 12 initiatives they will pursue to address internal issues and make a broader impact on the community.

— Bulletin wire reports

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.