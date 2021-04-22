BASKETBALL
Ducks’ Lawson transferring to Memphis — Former Oregon forward Chandler Lawson and his brother, Johnathan, who was previously committed to UO, are both headed to Memphis. Their father, Keelon Lawson, announced his sons were committing to the Tigers Thursday morning on radio in Memphis. Chandler Lawson entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Johnathan Lawson was released from his letter of intent following Chandler’s entering the transfer portal.
Beavers’ Alatishe to go through pre-draft process, expected to return to OSU — Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe plans to submit his name as an early entry for the 2021 NBA draft, but he is expected to return to school and play for the Beavers next season. Alatishe, a junior who transferred to OSU after spending two years at Nicholls State, averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-7 forward was one of three players to start in all 33 OSU games this season. Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, speaking Wednesday during an interview on the school’s Facebook broadcast “Chew On This,” said Alatishe was going through the early entry process to get feedback on his skills and NBA standing. Alatishe was named the Pac-12 tournament’s most outstanding player .
OLYMPICS
U.S. women’s soccer to open against Sweden — The United States will open the women’s Olympic soccer tournament on July 21, two days before the Olympics officially open, against Sweden, the team that beat the World Cup champion Americans in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The two teams were drawn into Group G on Wednesday and will also play Australia and New Zealand at the Tokyo Games. Host nation Japan was put into Group E with 2016 bronze medalist Canada, Great Britain and Chile. The Netherlands, which reached the 2019 World Cup final, will face Brazil, China and Zambia in Group F. In the men’s tournament, Olympic champion Brazil will face silver medalist Germany in Group D on July 22. The group also includes Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia. Japan’s men’s team was drawn into Group A with South Africa, Mexico and France, while Spain will face Argentina, Australia and Egypt in Group C. South Korea will take on New Zealand, Romania and Honduras in Group B.
GOLF
Pair of teams shares early lead at PGA’s Zurich Classic — Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings birdied eight of their last 11 holes, Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura birdied nine of their final 12, and both teams shot 10-under 62 in the Zurich Classic to share the first-round lead Thursday. Ventura made a 36-foot birdie putt from the fringe on 15 and a 19-footer on 16 for his seventh and final birdie of the day in the best-ball format played on the first and third rounds. Seven teams were just one shot behind. Players will alternate shots in the second and final rounds.
