Then-Baylor football coach Art Briles stands in the tunnel before the team's game against Texas in Waco, Texas, in 2015. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules. The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal broke at the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to Briles' firing and the later departures of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.
The Baylor University logo is displayed on the football field at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, in 2014. The NCAA infractions committee said Wednesday, Aug. 11, that its years-long investigation into the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in four years probation and other sanctions, though the “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate NCAA rules.
LM Otero/AP file
Baylor to receive light penalties from NCAA in assault scandal — The NCAA said Wednesday that its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions because the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules. The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles and the departure of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr. The NCAA said the allegations centered on conduct never before presented to the Committee on Infractions, which has existed since 1951 — that Baylor "shielded football student-athletes from the institution’s disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence.” The panel said Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of violence on the Waco campus but argued “that those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation."
Former NBA star J.R. Smith going back to school; wants to play golf — J.R. Smith is following through on a vision he had of himself way before the NBA came calling: going to college. Before Smith, 35, was drafted in 2004, he’d committed to going to University of North Carolina. Seventeen years and two NBA championships later, Smith has enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, a Historically Black College. “They always told me I could go back [to school] whenever. So, this is whenever,” Smith told PGATour.com on Tuesday. Aside from starting a new educational venture, Smith also wants to join the Aggies’ golf team, he said while playing the pro0am at the Wyndham Championship. Smith has played a lot of golf over the years, so the sport is not new for him. He’s still waiting to hear back from the NCAA on his eligibility to play.
