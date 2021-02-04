BASKETBALL
Short-handed Blazers rout Sixers 121-105 — Already without one All-Star, the 76ers held their collective breath as another left Thursday’s game in the first quarter after landing awkwardly on his right knee. Yet Joel Embiid’s departure was brief before his dominant return. His teammates couldn’t follow his lead. Embiid scored 37 points, but the Sixers (16-7) lost, 121-105, to an undermanned Portland Trail Blazers team in Philadelphia. The Blazers (12-9) pulled away with a 40-19 third quarter after the teams were tied 57-57 at halftime. Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard missed his first game of the season with an abdominal strain and C.J. McCollum was out for his eighth straight game with a left foot fracture for the Blazers. Portland only had nine available players, but they got double-digit scoring from seven of them, including 24 from Gary Trent Jr. and 22 from Carmelo Anthony. Enes Kanter had a double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds.
GOLF
NeSmith, Hubbart early leaders at Phoenix Open — Co-leader Matthew NeSmith nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th — and barely got a reaction from the few fans. Xander Schauffele flubbed a chip — and couldn’t help but hear a surprised spectator’s reaction. With attendance capped at about 5,000 at sunny TPC Scottsdale — a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a PGA Tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Phoenix Open began Thursday with some very different sights and sounds. NeSmith started on No. 10, and went through 16 in the morning before many of the 2,000 allowed fans made their way to the stadium hole. NeSmith and Mark Hubbard topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63, a stroke ahead of fellow morning starters Nate Lashley and Sam Burns, and two in front of 53-year-old Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker. Hubbard had his lowest score on the PGA Tour, and NeSmith matched his career low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.