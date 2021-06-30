CYCLING
Woman whose sign caused huge Stage 1 crash is arrested — The woman who caused a crash during Saturday’s stage of the Tour de France has been arrested, according to a French TV report. The spectator disrupted the men’s bicycle race during the first leg of the three-week event when she stepped onto the road to get her sign. The woman’s sign stuck out too far into the road, and German cyclist Tony Martin hit it and fell, causing a chain reaction of riders and spectators crashing. She has reportedly been charged with causing unintentional injuries, endangering the lives of others and could be fined 1,500 euros (roughly $1,778). On Wednesday, 2020 Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar won Stage 5, a time trial from Changé to Cháteauroux. Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel maintained the yellow jersey after finishing fifth in the time trial, but Pogacar closed to within 8 seconds .
FOOTBALL
Beavers sign Penn St. transfer WR Dunmore — The Oregon State Beavers initially signed just 11 football prospects in its 2021 recruiting class, the smallest in program history. But Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff believed they could take advantage of the NCAA’s transfer portal and late 2021 signees to bolster the roster. On Wednesday, Oregon State secured its seventh FBS transfer, as Penn State wide receiver and former Under Armour All-American selection John Dunmore Jr. announced his commitment to the Beavers.
TENNIS
Gauff, Brady to lead U.S. women in Tokyo Olympics — Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady will lead a U.S. Olympic tennis team that will go to the Tokyo Games without any of the country’s two highest-ranked women or four top men, according to a roster obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. The list of players heading to Japan includes 17-year-old Gauff, 2021 Australian Open runner-up Brady, Jessica Pegula and Alison Riske for women’s singles, and Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Tennys Sandgren and Marcos Giron for men’s singles. Notably absent: Serena and Venus Williams, the owners of a combined nine Olympic medals. Sofia Kenin is currently the highest-ranked American woman, at No. 6, but opted not to go to the Olympics. At Wimbledon on Wednesday, on the men’s side top-seeded Novak Djokovic won his second-round match in straight sets over Kevin Anderson . On the women’s side American Madison Brengle upset Kenin 6-2, 6-4,and Venus Williams’ run came to an end with a straight-sets loss to Ons Jabeur in the second round.
