HOCKEY
UMass rolls St. Cloud State to clinch men’s NCAA championship — Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal, and Massachusetts beat St. Cloud State 5-0 on Saturday night to win the program’s first NCAA title. After a St. Cloud State turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan, whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger’s one-timer to open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game. Reed Lebster’s wrap-around goal with about a minute left in the first gave the Minutemen a 2-0 lead. UMass (20-5-4) extended its unbeaten streak to a program-record 14 games. The Minutemen lost 3-0 to Minnesota Duluth — which UMass beat in Thursday’s semifinals — in the 2019 title game. The 2020 Frozen Four was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. David Hrenak had 17 saves for St. Cloud State (20-11-0), which made the program’s first title game appearance. Phillip Lagunov, Matthew Kessel and Bobby Trivigno added goals for UMass. Lindberg posted his record fourth career shutout in the NCAA Tournament.
SOCCER
Thorns edge KC on opening night of NWSL’s Challenge Cup Friday night — Rocky Rodriquez and Tyler Lussi scored and the Portland Thorns welcomed their fans to Providence Park for the the first time in 545 days with a 2-1 victory over Kansas City on Friday night. It was the first professional sporting event in Oregon to have fans in attendance since the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10 last year. The game was part of the National Women’s Soccer League preseason Challenge Cup tournament, which opened Friday. In the earlier match Friday, the Houston Dash played at home to a scoreless draw with the Chicago Red Stars. Rocky Rodriguez scored in the eighth minute to give the Thorns the early lead before Lussi’s goal in the 58th. Veteran Amy Rodriguez scored the first goal for KC in the 60th. The game got chippy in the final moments. Portland’s Simone Charley, Morgan Weaver and coach Mark Parsons all got sent off with red cards, as did KC’s Kristen Edmonds.