No. 19 Oregon hangs on to defeat Utah — Nyara Sabally had 13 of her 15 points in the second half to help No. 19 Oregon outlast Utah, 70-66, Wednesday afternoon in Eugene. “I thought it was a really hard-fought, well played game by both teams,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. Endyia Rogers scored seven of her 14 in the first quarter for the Ducks (12-5, 4-1 Pac-12). Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 for Utah (10-6, 1-3). After being limited to just one shot during the first half, Sabally took over during the third quarter, scoring six of UO’s first 12 points and assisting on a pair of 3s. Kneepkens tied it at 60-60 with 2:32 to go, but Oregon regained the lead and managed to hang on for its fifth straight win. Sabally made 1 of 2 free throws to put UO on top and Maddie Scherr stole the ball to get Oregon another possession. Out of a timeout, Sydney Parrish (13 points, four rebounds) drilled a key 3-pointer to make it 64-60 with 1:50 to go. “I knew it was going to be a big shot. We talked about it before the game: trust your teammates. It was Kobe (Bryant) used to tell the team when he was here talking to us and it’s been two years since he passed away.” Oregon hosts UCLA (Friday at 8 p.m.) and Southern Cal (Sunday at noon) this weekend.
Cold-shooting Beavers fall to Cougars — Oregon State struggled with its shooting for four quarters as Washington State pulled out a 58-51 victory Wednesday afternoon in Pullman, Washington. The Beavers shot 34% (19 of 56) from the floor and made only 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Add in 15 turnovers, and it produced a game where the Cougars had the lead for all but two minutes. Oregon State (9-5, 2-2 Pac-12) held Washington State to 37.7% (20 of 53) shooting. But the Cougars' (11-6, 3-3) big edge came from 3, as they hit eight shots from behind the arc. The loss ended a two-game OSU winning streak. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 10 points, while Kennedy Brown had eight. Washington State’s five starters scored all of the team’s 58 points. Oregon State’s best stretch came at the outset of the third quarter, when it scored the first six points to tie the game at 25. It didn’t last. Teder capped an 11-2 run with three free throws to give Washington State a nine-point lead. Oregon State didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the game. The Beavers return to action Friday with a 7 p.m. game against USC in Corvallis.
— Bulletin wire reports
