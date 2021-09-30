The NBA logo is shown on a court in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in 2020. According to reports Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, about 95% of NBA players are now vaccinated, when also taking into account those who have received a single dose of the two-dose vaccines.
Reports indicate NBA players' vaccination rate up to 95% — The NBA has seen a rise in vaccination rates in recent days when factoring in those players who have received at least one of the necessary shots, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Thursday. The leaguewide rate is now around 95% when counting those who are now at least in the vaccination process, said the person. Based on a rough count of nearly 600 players in the league right now for training camps — that figure will be closer to 500 when the regular season begins Oct. 19 and rosters get trimmed — the 95% figure would suggest that, on average, one player per team is unvaccinated. ESPN first reported the 95% figure. Earlier in the week, AP reported that the leaguewide rate entering the week was 90% and climbing. The NBA gave teams tentative health and safety protocols for the season Tuesday, detailing how players who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccination will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions.
— Bulletin wire report
