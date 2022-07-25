Punter Tom Snee as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks face the Arizona Wildcats in a college football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Oregon punter Tom Snee.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

FOOTBALL

Punter Tom Snee leaving Oregon football program — Punter Tom Snee is leaving the Oregon football program, citing his mental health. Snee, entering his fifth-year redshirt-junior season, has not been with the Ducks for several months. He addressed the reasons why via Instagram on Monday. “I haven’t been with Oregon football for a bit of time now and I’d sort of like to address it,” Snee said. “Ever since I got to college in 2018 I’ve really struggled with mental health and dealt with depression for a number of years now. It got to a point earlier this year where I was really close to taking my life. I’ve made the decision to step away from Oregon football and prioritize my mental health moving forward." Snee averaged 41.4 yards over 91 punts in three seasons with the Ducks. Last season, he averaged 43.11 yards on 44 punts, with 17 inside the 20-yard line and nine of 50-plus yards. His departure leaves Oregon with 85 projected scholarship players, the NCAA limit, for this fall.

