Punter Tom Snee leaving Oregon football program — Punter Tom Snee is leaving the Oregon football program, citing his mental health. Snee, entering his fifth-year redshirt-junior season, has not been with the Ducks for several months. He addressed the reasons why via Instagram on Monday. “I haven’t been with Oregon football for a bit of time now and I’d sort of like to address it,” Snee said. “Ever since I got to college in 2018 I’ve really struggled with mental health and dealt with depression for a number of years now. It got to a point earlier this year where I was really close to taking my life. I’ve made the decision to step away from Oregon football and prioritize my mental health moving forward." Snee averaged 41.4 yards over 91 punts in three seasons with the Ducks. Last season, he averaged 43.11 yards on 44 punts, with 17 inside the 20-yard line and nine of 50-plus yards. His departure leaves Oregon with 85 projected scholarship players, the NCAA limit, for this fall.
NFL enters media streaming marketplace with 'NFL+' service — The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform. The league announced that “NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL's chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them. The launch of “NFL+” comes as 15 games on Thursday night will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
BASKETBALL
Nets, Celtics have discussed Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown swap — The Nets have received their best and most realistic trade offer in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: A prospective deal centered around Boston Celtics’ All-Star guard Jaylen Brown. The Celtics have made an offer for Durant, who requested a trade on June 30, that includes Brown, a one-time All-Star heralded as one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings; sixth man Derrick White; and a draft pick, according to The Athletic. The Nets rejected the Celtics’ offer and asked Boston to include reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, an additional rotation player and draft compensation. As it stands, Brown is the best individual player the Nets have been offered in a deal for Durant. Other known offers have included Mikal Bridges from the Phoenix Suns and OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. The Nets have been seeking the best possible deal in the wake of Durant’s trade request, and for good reason: He is a two-time NBA Finals MVP known as one of the best scorers in NBA history.
—Associated Press
