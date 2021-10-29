Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao goes up for a shot in a game against Arizona in February at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene. Paopao had a game-high 22 points in the team's exhibition opener against Division II Saint Martin's Thursday night, Oct. 28, 2021.
Ducks women open exhibition season with romp Thursday night — With its quartet of former stars back in town, the Oregon Ducks women returned to the court for a wire-to-wire display of improved depth and ball movement compared to last season. Te-Hina Paopao scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Endyia Rogers scored 13 of her 17 in the second half to lead No. 10 Oregon in a 93-26 rout of Division II Saint Martin’s in an exhibition Thursday night in Eugene. Paopao scored 12 points in a 24-0 first quarter while Rogers and Maddie Scherr were the primary ball-handlers for the Ducks. Scherr and Rogers combined to shoot 9 of 17 from the field, but just 2 of 9 from behind the arc. Scherr tallied seven assists and Rogers added six.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks owner wants ex-assistant coach’s name wiped from Stanley Cup — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to cover the name of an assistant coach engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s run to the 2010 championship. In a letter addressed to Hall of Fame chairman Lanny McDonald, dated Thursday, Wirtz writes that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualifies him from being included on the Cup, and the team made a mistake by submitting his name. The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but it can decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up. Additionally, after meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday morning, former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will not be penalized by the NHL for his role in the club’s mishandling of the accusations.
