Motor Sports
Harvick finally wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono — Kevin Harvick hit pause on that victory swirl of scorched rubber and billows of smoke at Pocono Raceway. He stood on his car alone again in victory lane in front of another race with barren grandstands and the only noise at the track just a few cheers from his Stewart-Haas Racing crew. Harvick snapped an 0-for-38 drought at Pocono, taking the checkered flag Saturday at one of two tracks where victory had eluded him. Harvick won the first of two NASCAR Cup races in front of no fans this weekend at Pocono . The 44-year-old has won at every active track except Kentucky Speedway (nine tries) . Harvick held off a hard-charging Denny Hamlin for his 52nd career Cup victory.
College Sports
Under Armour seeks to terminate contract with UCLA — Under Armour has informed UCLA that it wants to terminate the record-setting $280 million deal the apparel giant signed with the school in 2016, a potential financial blow that the Bruins intend to fight. Like many other companies struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Under Armour’s financial outlook is increasingly bleak. Wall Street analysts project the company’s sales for the current fiscal quarter to be down 53.8% from the same period last year, according to American Banking and Market News. Any loss of revenue would be doubly devastating to a UCLA athletic department already facing a massive budget deficit even before the pandemic led to the cancellation of spring sports and endangered the fall sports calendar.
