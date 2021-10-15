Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner Oct. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. The Cubs announced Friday, Oct. 15, that they hired 37-year-old Carter Hawkins away from the Cleveland Indians' front office to be Chicago's new general manager.
Chicago Cubs raid Cleveland Indians’ front office for GM hire — The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager on Friday, dipping into Cleveland’s front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system. The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department. While Chicago has struggled when it comes to turning its pitching prospects into successful major leaguers, Cleveland has flourished. It selected Shane Bieber in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft, and the right-hander won the AL Cy Young Award last year. The Cubs plan to formally introduce Hawkins as the franchise’s 16th general manager at a news conference on Monday.
